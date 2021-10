Musical Theatre Southwest was founded in 1959 and for decades has been producing quality entertainment in New Mexico. Currently, they are putting on a production of “The Trail to Oregon.” Evie Long and Lando Ruiz talk about “The Trail to Oregon” and its possible similarities to the popular game.

The show runs from October 8 through October 24. Go to mtsabq.org for tickets and more information.

