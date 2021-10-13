The Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival returns for 2021

The Rio Grande Valley Celtic Association represents New Mexico’s Celtic community to celebrate and foster traditional Celtic culture. The Association hosts an annual festival in Edgewood each October that engages Celtic dance, athletics, games, music, arts, history, and oral traditions that promote Celtic heritage in New Mexico. Libby Casarez and Sue Jacobi join New Mexico Living to provide more details.

The Edgewood Celtic Festiva runs October 16-17. Admission is $10 and tickets are available at the gate with cash and card accepted.

