Albuquerque Animal Welfare hosts ‘Full House Pet Adoption’ event

Giving a four-legged friend a forever home. If that’s something you are looking to do this fall, the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department has just the event for you. Marketing Manager Desiree Cawley provides the inside scoop on this weekend’s Full House Pet Adoption event.

The Full House Pet Adoption event runs Saturday, October 16 – Sunday, October 17, at the Eastside, Westside shelters, and the Everyday Adoption Center. Adoption fees will be waived during this event. With every adoption, people will receive a coupon with $3 off and free teeth brushing with the purchase of a full-service groom from Groomingdales Pet Spa. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

