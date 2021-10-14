Beauty, health, and wellness products for the fall

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with beauty, health, and wellness products.



Kindra

Kindra is a modern wellness brand for menopause essentials that are plant-powered, estrogen-free, and science-backed. Kindra’s best-selling, cult-favorite Daily Vaginal Lotion, available at www.OurKindra.com, boasts a trifecta of skin-critical, restorative lipids – including coconut, safflower, sunflower oils – for maximum skin hydration and long-lasting comfort during your everyday life and intimate relationships.



Alpha Brain

www.Onnit.com

Onnit’s mission is to inspire peak performance through a combination of unique products and actionable information.



Curel Facial Milk

www.curel.com

Help improve the skin barrier’s natural function and protect from any dryness by replenishing your ceramide reservoir with the lightweight Moisture Facial Milk.



YoMagic Automatic Yogurt Maker

www.belleandbella.com

YoMagic is incredibly simple and easy to use. Make healthy and delicious yogurt, while being also economical and environmentally friendly.

Like this: Like Loading...