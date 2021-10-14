Presbyterian hosts Family Vaccine Clinic

Are you looking to get your COVID-19 or flu vaccine? If so, Presbyterian Community Health is making it easy for you. Medical Director Elizabeth Holguin provides details on the Family Vaccine Clinic taking place in the Duke City this week and how it works.

The Family Vaccine Clinic is on October 16, from 8 am to 2 pm at Dolores Gonzales Elementary School, where families can get both a free flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine. Once people get their shots, families will receive an Arts & Culture Pass for up to four free admissions to the ABQ BioPark Zoo, Aquarium and Botanic Garden, the Albuquerque Museum, or the Balloon Museum. Go to phs.org for more information.

