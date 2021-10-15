Adobe Theater presents comedy play ‘Dinner with the Boys’

The Adobe Theater’s mission is to “present the finest theatrical performances to the community.” Since 1957, they have been doing just that. Now, they have another production premiering on October 15. Actors Dan Ware and Nick Urzetti talk about the comedy play “Dinner with the Boys.”

The production runs from October 15 – November 7, Fridays – Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. General admission is $20 with a “pay what you will” on Thursday, November 4. Go to adobetheater.org/tickets for more information.

