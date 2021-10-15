American Cancer Society partners with Casa Esperanza for new initiative

The American Cancer Society is a non-profit health care organization impacting the cancer space. They are teaming up with Casa Esperanza which provides lodging for families with cancer and serious illnesses for an upcoming event. Tim Tokarski and Chrisann Gray talk about their Destination Wellness: Get Screened initiative.

The conference is Wednesday, October 20 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is virtual and will feature a panel discussion including clinicians, public health professionals, community partners, and survivors. The main focus will be on the impact of COVID-19 and the path forward to meaningful increases in screening and awareness. The event is free and open to the public. Visit their website for more information and to register online.

Like this: Like Loading...