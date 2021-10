Get ready for a rowdy weekend as Professional Wrestling roars into the Rio Rancho Event Center for the WWE SuperShow. Some of the biggest stars in the sport will be there, including Dolph Ziggler. New Mexico Living had a chance to speak with him ahead of the event to talk about his career in the ring.

The WWE SuperShow is Saturday, October 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the Rio Rancho Events Center. For tickets, head to rioranchoeventscenter.com.

Like this: Like Loading...