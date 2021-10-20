Arlo is Animal Humane New Mexico’s pet of the week, highlights Halloween event

Forging forever friendships. Animal Humane New Mexico strives to find four-legged furry friends, forever homes. Events and Promotions Coordinator Madison Beets joins New Mexico Living to talk more about their mission, as well as highlight their Pet of the Week, and their upcoming events.

Arlo is this week’s Pet of the Week. He is a 1-year-old Bull Terrier Cross looking for his forever home. He is a very happy, loving, and fun boy and if you think he is the perfect fit for you and your home, go to animalhumane.org.

Join Animal Humane New Mexico for their all-pet inclusive Howl-o-ween Costume Contest. The top three submissions will be uploaded to Animal Humane New Mexico’s Facebook page on October 29th, where supporters will vote with their dollars to determine the winner. The winning pet and parent will receive a special mystery prize. Submissions are due before October 27 at midnight.

Like this: Like Loading...