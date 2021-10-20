Celebrity fitness trainer Harley Pasternak shares health tips during the holidays

Late fall and early winter are filled with holidays and events centered around food, often sugary drinks, baked good deserts, you name it. With so much emphasis on the holiday season, people often forget to prioritize their health. That is where celebrity fitness trainer and nutrition expert Harley Pasternak steps in. He joins New Mexico Living to offer advice on how to cut the sugar, as well as share some healthy recipes and talk about some of his favorite exercises.

Like this: Like Loading...