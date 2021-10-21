Fogo de Chao opens in Albuquerque, provides Brazilian experience

Fogo de Chao is a world-renowned Brazilian steakhouse. It opened its first New Mexico location at Coronado Center in August. The restaurant specializes in fire-roasting simply seasoned meats, utilizing the centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco. It’s more than a meal, it’s an experience.

General Manager Ronan Melo joins New Mexico Living to talk about the principle of Fogo de Chao, what a dining experience there is like, and explains some special menu items.

