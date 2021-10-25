M’tucci’s offers Cicchetti at home for the holidays

Get your holiday cooking with at-home Cicchetti. M’tucci’s, Albuquerque’s premier destination for savory Italian cuisine, is in-studio guiding us through how to prepare the dish with at-home ingredients.

M’tucci’s is the celebration of la dolce vita -serious food in a warm environment. In addition to their in-house Cicchetti, the multi-location eatery offers a variety of dishes featuring hand-crafted food made from the best of ingredients.



M’tucci’s will be opening their Bar Roma location in Nob Hill later this season, bringing their world-class menu to residents of the historic Albuquerque borough. For more information, head over to www.mtuccis.com.

