Bosque Aesthetics offers EmSella treatments for incontinence 

Bosque Aesthetics utilizes modern and technologically advanced aesthetic procedures to help people enjoy a lifetime of confidence. One of their latest techniques utilizes EmSella, otherwise known as the “kegel throne”. The technology provides solutions for people experiencing incontinence by increasing the strength of the pelvic floor muscles.

Bosque Aesthetics also provides services such as laser resurfacing, EmSculpt Neo, micro-needling, Cellutone, vitamin B shots and Kybella. For more information on their comprehensive services, visit bosqueaesthetics.com.

Like this: Like Loading...