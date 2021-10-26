Brookline College offers employment assistance for graduates

Beyond the immersive environment Brookline College offers its student body, they’re ready to assist them after graduation as well. With two convenient locations in the metro, the College is preparing students for a successful career in the medical field, utilizing simulation labs that provide real-world environments for top-tier educational experience.

Danielle Garduno, regional director of career services, shares with us what their department offers, including resume writing classes, interview training techniques, career fairs and leads on potential employment in the field, visit www.brooklinecollege.edu/

Like this: Like Loading...