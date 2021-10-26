Global Health Partnerships hosts ‘Safari Fun Run’

Improving the lives of African children and their families since 2006, Global Health Partnerships invites you to take part in their Safari Fun Run this Sunday, October 31st starting at 9am.

Funds raised will go to support the Global Health Partnerships’ continued work in rural Kenya, providing medical care and humanitarian aid to the poor with local community support.

The event, taking place at the UNM North Golf Course, will kick off with a free kids running clinic at 8:30 am. The 1K kid’s fun run starts at 9 am with the 8k and 5k following at 9:15 am.

For more information and to register online, visit www.safarirun.org.

