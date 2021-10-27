Animal Humane New Mexico preps for Doggie Dash & Dawdle

Get your four-legged friend ready for a virtual race to benefit Animal Humane New Mexico. Madison Beets and our pet of the week, Griffen, stop by the studio to share details on Doggie Dash & Dawdle, taking place online on November 7th.

The event is Animal Humane New Mexico’s biggest fundraising event of the year and features a variety of ways to participate. Visit doggiedashanddawdle.org to register, fundraise, donate & paw-ticipate in our mini-events. Help us reach our fundraising goal of $188,000 for homeless pets & participant goal of 500 registrants for Doggie Dash 2021!

