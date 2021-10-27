Bair Foundation seeking treatment foster parents

Helping children who have suffered from traumatic experiences in their life find a new path to happiness -that’s the goal of the Bair Foundation. Right now, nearly five hundred thousand children across the country are seeking foster care, and among them, children who have suffered from physical or sexual abuse, neglect and other traumatic events.

Chase Wixson shares the special need for treatment foster care, which involves a more specialized role of the foster parent to deal with post-traumatic stress, behavioral and mental disorders. The organization will host a free orientation for potential foster parents on Tuesday, November 16th. You can find the Bair Foundation of Albuquerque on Facebook and other social media outlets. For more information, visit www.bair.org/

