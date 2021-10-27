PC Place gives advice on Windows 11 upgrade

PC users, get ready for an all-new operating system. Microsoft has rolled out Windows 11, and many have questions on what the new operating system offers and if it’s necessary. Stephen Armijo, president of the PC Place, says Windows users do not need to upgrade to 11 at the moment. Support for Windows 10 will last through 2025, so your system will still work running the current operating system.

The PC Place is also celebrating 28 years in business, providing fast, reliable, and top-tier service on PC and Macintosh computers. As a veteran-owned business, they also provide a 10% discount to military personnel year-round.

Visit www.pc-place.com for more information.

