AARP advocates for seniors experiencing social isolation due to COVID

Social isolation affected millions of Americans before the pandemic, and for many, Covid made it worse. Lisa Marsh Ryerson, president of the AARP Foundation, shares some of the top causes for social isolation amongst seniors and tips on what we can do to help.

The Foundation created a Risk Score map, to highlight areas throughout the state where needs are greatest. While AARP advocates for seniors 24/7, families and caregivers can help by checking in on their loved ones.

