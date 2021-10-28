FirstNet helps first responders with mental health support

It’s easy to take for granted the sacrifices first responders make to keep their communities safe and sound. What happens when they need assistance for their mental health? AT&T and FirstNet have established a network of mental health support for first responders nationwide that allows 24/7 access to support.

Dr. Anna Fitch Courie and firefighter/EMT Denis Lenhan join us via satellite to discuss how this system works and the various challenges first responders have faced over the past year and a half.

For more information, visit FirstNet.com.

