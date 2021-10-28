Ron Bell offering free Uber rides for Halloween

Keeping the roadways safe this Halloween for trick-or-treaters & drivers alike -that’s been Ron Bell’s goal for more than 30 years. To ensure everyone has a safe Halloween in 2021, He will be teaming up with Uber this weekend to offer $10 off rides with the code “Hallow2021”.

Bell says that by utilizing this code, designating a driver for your holiday celebrations and simply slowing down, we can greatly reduce the number of incidents on roadways, which unfortunately are up in New Mexico.

Download the Uber app and plug in the code “Hallow2021” to reserve your ride for the weekend.

Like this: Like Loading...