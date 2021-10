Singer-songwriter Eryn Bent and her band are gearing up for a release party performance this weekend at Frogville Studios. Eryn’s third album, “Red”, was recorded at the studios, which will be a perfect location for an intimate performance with the full band. Ahead of the show, Eyrn stops by the studio for a live performance in the County Line Loft of “Don’t Know Why”.

You can find her new release on all platforms and information online at erynbentmusic.com

Like this: Like Loading...