Animal Humane Pet of the Week and 39th Annual Doggie Dash

Since 1965 Animal Humane New Mexico has been looking out for cats and dogs all across the state. They provide an array of resources for both pets and pet owners, assisting in pet adoptions, and fundraisers. Events and Promotions Coordinator Madison Beets joins New Mexico Living to introduce our pet of the week and discuss this weekend’s upcoming event.

Sphinx is this week’s pet of the week. He is a delightful 1-year-and-a-half old Labrador Shepherd Cross looking for his “furever” home. He is a very energetic boy who loves to give hugs, would like to learn some more tricks, and will go on any adventure with you. If he is the perfect fit for you visit, animalhumanenm.org/.

Join Animal Humane New Mexico this weekend for the 39th annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle Virtual Race Day on Sunday, November 7th. There is an array of registration options, check out the Ultimate VIP option to get a behind the scenes look at what Animal Humane does every day, click here to check all registration options.

