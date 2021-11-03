The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce Awards

Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is providing a place where successful people can meet and collaborate, Chief Development Officer Shannon Jacques stopped by to give New Mexico Living an update about what they are up to this month.

Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce talked to us about the Hispanic Heritage Award winners, the Lifetime Achievement Award winners, and APS 40 year Membership Milestone. The Awards Ceremony was held October 15th, 2021 where Doctor Down Lopez and Aetna Lopez have received the Lifetime Achievement Award for 2021, there are a few other categories of winners this year.

The next big event coming up is the GALA on February 12th, 2022 at the Albuquerque Convention Center, to get more information visit www.ahcnm.org/.

