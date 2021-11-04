Assistance League of Albuquerque Opens Home for the Holiday’s Holiday Shop

The Assistance League of Albuquerque is a local Nonprofit organization with over 300 volunteers to benefit senior adults and children through a variety of programs. Their largest program Operation School Bell provides clothing, shoes, and socks for children that qualify along with other programs.

Volunteer Judy Allman has joined New Mexico Living to announce the opening of their Home for the Holiday’s Holiday Shop, the overwhelming support of beautiful items can be seen at their silent auction on Sunday, November 7th from 12 pm-5 pm you can stop by their store to shop or donate to help their programs.

