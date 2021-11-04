Support Local Children for Lupus Kids Walk-a-Thon!

Lupus Kids in New Mexico is here to educate and provide outreach to local children diagnosed with this disease to create a sense of hope when there is none. Over 10 thousand children and teens in the United States are affected by this and often remain undiagnosed for years.

Director and Founder of Lupus Kids Lola Kirk joined New Mexico Living to discuss their work and upcoming walk-a-thon event, after discovering that she couldn’t relate to the adult stories she thought it would be a good resource in the community to find information and support.

This Sunday, November 7th in Santa Fe, NM at Santa Fe Preparatory School you can join Lupus Kids for a 2-mile walk, click here to register. If you cannot make it you are still able to participate from anywhere you are for the full month of November.

