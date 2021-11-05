Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer Offers Tips for Menopause and Diets

Today Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well joined New Mexico Living to answer this week’s health questions to discuss menopause and what to eat with heart disease.

Dr. Springer explains not every woman goes through menopause the same way, it is important to have an overall healthy body and mind during this process. By focusing on exercise, eating a Mediterranean Diet, and staying away from spicy or processed foods is the best way to keep you in a good health.

Dr. Springer recommends the following foods for Heart Disease:

Avoid Saturated Fats

3-5 Walnuts/Almonds are fine daily

Flaxseeds or Chia Seeds are okay

Stick to a Nutrient-Rich Diet/Plant-Based

For additional health tips, visit Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer online

