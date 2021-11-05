November Celebrates National Family Caregiver Month with ALS New Mexico Chapter

The ALS Association is the only national not-for-profit health organization dedicated solely to the fight Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, the New Mexico Chapter was founded in 1999 by a small group of passionate individuals touched by ALS.

Care Services lead Michelle Waters-McMullan joins New Mexico Living to discuss their mission, purpose, and patients that are being taken care of. The caregivers are filled with many responsibilities and very hard work on top of daily duties but ALS offers support for both caregivers and patients alike.

November is National Family CareGivers month which allows this chapter to give extra recognition to all the caregiver workers supporting their patients. To learn more or apply to be a caregiver click here.

