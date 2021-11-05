Taking Care of yourself with Health Insurance

Medicare open enrollment is currently going on until Dec 7th, 2021, no matter if you’ve switched or are currently looking you have the opportunity to find the right fit for you. Having a priority to get medical and life insurance is important for you and your family.

Spencer Porter with Apex Insurance explains the importance of getting Medicare, even if you have already made a change you can still make changes until December 7th. Spencer can assist you with anything that fits your lifestyle.

Life Insurance is something that not a lot of people have but Apex explains how it is a good thing to consider, no matter what happens this will be a safety net for you and your family. Apex can give you the best quality of care to educate you on what’s the best choice for your insurance plans. Click here for more information.

