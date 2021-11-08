Cocktails, Wine, and more with M’tucci’s Restaurants!

The finest and freshest ingredients are only allowed in M’tucci’s recipes to make their menu one of a kind. M’tucci’s is the celebration of la dolce vita, serious food in a warm environment.

Partner and Beverage Director Austin Leard joins New Mexico Living to announce M’Tucci’s Beverage Program, this allows freedom for the staff to create great results in their cocktail creations. Shrubs is a cocktail made by Austin about 9 years ago, they are available at retail, amazon, or in-store. The Beverage Program also includes M’Tucci’s Sparkling Wine, released November 8, 2021 with a local partnership that is available only in the restaurant.

Visit M’Tucci’s to experience what their Beverage Program has to offer or click here to find out more.

Like this: Like Loading...