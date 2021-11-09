The best meats in New Mexico with ‘No Bull Prime Meats’

Brett Rizzi of No Bull Prime Meats joins New Mexico Living to discuss how his product is like no other in New Mexico. “We take pride in producing some of the best meats in New Mexico,” said Rizzi. He adds that their meat is great for gourmet cooking, BBQ competitions, backyard grilling, and everyday healthy eating.

Rizzi says the pride, dedication, and integrity bring out the amazing qualities in the products that they sell locally. Unlike other meat markets, they also age their meat to make sure it can be the healthiest for consumers.

Visit No Bull Prime Meats to have your expectations met for preferred meat products, made locally in New Mexico.

