Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company returns to the stage this fall for their first full concert season since the pandemic. After almost two years without any performances, this concert is back with a group of 12 dancers and 4 to 5 musicians with a larger scale performance for the theater.

Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company joins New Mexico Living to discuss their first concert coming to the Natural Hispanic Cultural Center on Friday, November 12, and Saturday, November 13. This season’s performances highlight the company’s difficulties from a challenging period that has deepened the members’ commitment to continue honing their flamenco expression.

The company has grown stronger in time to showcase Yjastros By Design that features choreographic masterpieces, click here to get more information.

