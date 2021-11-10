Adam Oakey offers Thanksgiving Meals to Families

The Law Office of Adam Oakey focuses on anything from Criminal Law to Family Law and he is not afraid of any challenges, a native New Mexican here to help all New Mexicans.

Adam Oakey joins New Mexico Living to discuss his expansion of services, branches, and giving back to the community. Adam holds an event every year to give Thanksgiving meals to the community by providing 200 meals and a fun event for all families to enjoy, no registration is needed. This year you can stop by his office on 714 Tijeras Ave NW on November 20 from 12-5 pm to grab a meal and have fun.

For more information on this event and about his newest location visit The Law Office of Adam Oakey.

