Be a true ‘Cowboy’ during The International Western Music Fest

The International Western Music Association Convention is kicking off on November 10 with many events going on this week, from performances to workshops since 2005 it has been in Albuquerque. This event allows anyone to discover what western music is truly all about.

Rick Huff Western Music Reviewer joins New Mexico Living to discuss what western music is and the event going on through November 13 at Hotel Albuquerque. This music started as poetry around the campfire from cowboys then eventually made it into a musical form, the lyrics are what makes it different from any other genre. Join Rick in the spectacular event to learn more about Western Music.

New Mexico Living got a special performance by Doug Figgs with an original song. Click here to get more information on the event.

