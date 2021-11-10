Jenny from Animal Humane NM | Smart, Attentive, and Sweet

Animal Humane New Mexico has been looking out for cats and dogs all across the state, since 1965 they provide an array of resources for pets and pet owners, assisting in pet adoptions, and fundraising. Events and Promotions Coordinator Madison Beets joins New Mexico Living to introduce our pet of the week and discuss the update from the 39th annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle Virtual Race Day.

Jenny is this week’s pet of the week. She is a delightful 4-year old Anatolian Shepherd Dog cross looking for her “furever” home. She is a calm and well-mannered girl who loves to shake, eat some cheese, and will be your couch buddy any day of the week. If she is the perfect one for you, visit animalhumanenm.org/.

Animal Humane New Mexico just celebrated the 39th annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle Virtual Race Day, which raised money to help animals around New Mexico. If you missed the event you can still donate or learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...