Supporting Veterans Since WWII with Indian Motorcycles of Albuquerque

Indian Motorcycles of Albuquerque is New Mexico’s first and only authorized dealership of its kind, founders Louis Herrera and Mike Gailour are native New Mexican cousins from Questa, NM. This locally owned business believes in doing things the “New Mexico Way”.

Mike Gailour joins New Mexico Living to discuss their support for Veterans, about their motorcycles, and supply chain issues. Indian Motorcycles has a long history of assisting during World War II, providing about 50,000 motorcycles and showing their great ties to the military. The Veterans charity ride hosted by Indian Motorcycles has been going on for 7-years to serve veterans who need therapy in a unique way.

During the pandemic, they have faced supply chain issues but they provide customers with different options and have adapted to the change. Visit the showroom to see the history of motorcycles and an experience with Indian Motorcycles of Albuquerque.

