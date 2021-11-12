Dance the Night Away with Arthur Murray Dance Studio

Arthur Murray Dance Studio of New Mexico are the experts at teaching people of all levels, professional instructors are there to guide you through the art of dance. This studio makes things fun, quick, and easy so you can walk and dance out of the studio.

Bentura Madrid Owner and Cory Leonard Dance Instructor joins New Mexico Living to discuss the business and what they have to offer any level of dancer who comes into the studio. Bentura recently took over the studio in April, who strives to teach any experience level to work your way up. They offer a variety of different classes from swing to Latin dancing, Bentura enjoys teaching ballroom style and Cory enjoys club-style dancing.

Visit Arthur Marry to start up a fun dancing experience that can keep you healthy too, if you would like to learn more about their studio click here.

