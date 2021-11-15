Bubble, Blue Corn, and Sweet Cream Waffles from Waffology

Waffology is a Craft Waffle concept that brings together cultural and trending culinary, as well as gluten-free and vegan-friendly options. The concept is designed to be a fun, pop culture, and anime environment.

Owner Kanisha Hundley and Executive Chef David Narvaiz joins New Mexico Living to discuss their location, hours, and the wonderful creations they have to offer. Located in Corrales, NM this unique waffle restaurant allows all walks of life to enjoy different creations of waffles. Mixing sweet and savory, their blue corn and Carne adovada waffle and a crab poached egg waffle are just a couple of combinations they offer.

Check out Waffology any day of the week from 9 AM to 2 PM and click here for more information about what they have to offer.

