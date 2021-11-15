Impacting the Community with HHC Supply

HHC Supply and The Duke City Gladiators have partnered together to help Wilson Middle School with the community Jacket Drive, their goal is to collect 350 coats for the community by December 3.

Sherman Carter, former NFL player for the 49ers and the Lions and current Coach of the Duke City Gladiators, and Falina Torres, Marketing Director and Sales with HHC Supply joins New Mexico Living to discuss how they have partnered together in a community event to help local middle school students. Other businesses have also helped out with drop-off locations, monetary donations, and coats to the drive.

To find out drop-off locations, how to donate, or more information about the Jacket Drive click here.

Like this: Like Loading...