Mozzy Dee is a local rockabilly rhythm and blues artist who has performed all over the nation. With upcoming shows at Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly 2022, Nashville Boogie in Nashville, Tennessee, and the Rockabillaque Festival in Charleston, South Carolina.

Their newest single is out on iTunes and Amazon Music, ‘Why Not Me?’ To find out more about Mozzy Dee, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...