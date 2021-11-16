Celebrate the Holidays with New Mexico Lottery

New Mexico Lottery has raised more than $917 Million for New Mexico Education with lottery ticket sales, thanks to local players over 134,000 New Mexicans have received scholarships.

Wendy Ahlm Director of Advertising and Marketing joins New Mexico Living to discuss the promotions going on right now and how they celebrate the Holidays. This holiday season they have released 3 holiday-themed tickets that offer a chance to win up to $500 through the current promotion, to enter send in your non-winning tickets for a chance to win go to promozone.nmlottery.com/.

Your support purchasing tickets offers funds to local students, to learn more visit www.nmlottery.com/.

Like this: Like Loading...