Stunning Holiday Arrangements from Signature Sweets & Flowers

Albuquerque’s westside has a local flower shop unlike any other, they offer so much more than flowers from candy bouquets to specialized bear arrangement flowers Signature Sweets & Flowers is the place to go.

Lisa Velarde Owner and Jesus Rivera Designer joins New Mexico Living to discuss their Holiday Arrangements, what they offer customers, and where to find them. They offer stunning creations for your holiday celebrations, centerpieces will fill your home with holiday cheer and always have a touch of glitter. They provide a variety of vases to keep even after your flowers have finished their time.

Signature Sweets & Flowers offers delivery or visit their location and learn more at www.signaturesweetsandflowers.com/.

