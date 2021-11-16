Tempo y Tiempo: The Newest Exhibition at The National Hispanic Cultural Art Museum

Celebrating artworks with The National Hispanic Cultural Center Art Museum and Visual Arts Program that allows artists from diverse New Mexican, Hispanic, Latinx, and Latin American to share experiences. The museum features artworks that highlight New Mexico’s artists with rotating and permanent collections.

Jadira Gurule Curator at NHCC Art Museum joins New Mexico Living to discuss the museum, programs, and the latest exhibit coming up. The NHCC offers a number of programs that highlight artworks from all around the world, the newest installment includes 4 photographers from New Mexico. Join NHCC Art Museum to view the free opening of Tempo y Tiempo on November 19 from 5-7 P.M.

To check out the other exhibits and shows visit www.nhccnm.org/learn/visual-arts/.

