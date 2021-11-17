‘A Day Drive Away’ | Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce

Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is providing a place where successful people can meet and collaborate, Chief Development Officer Shannon Jacques stopped by to give New Mexico Living an update about what is new.

Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce discusses their contract with the city which has been with them for well over 40-years to focus on Convention & Tourism. They highlight the Hispanic and Native American markets to support and promote events or tourism for the city. With COVID closures last year, they chose to focus on a more localized campaign, showcasing this year ‘A Day Drive Away’ to help the tourism in our city.

To find out more information about the newest campaign visit, www.ahcnm.org/.

Like this: Like Loading...