Adopt a Senior Pet Month with Animal Humane NM

Animal Humane New Mexico has been looking out for cats and dogs all across the state, since 1965 they provide an array of resources for pets and pet owners, assisting in pet adoptions, and fundraising. Events and Promotions Coordinator Madison Beets joins New Mexico Living to introduce our pet of the week and discuss National Adopt a Senior Pet Month.

Chocolate is this week’s pet of the week. She is a beautiful 5-year old Husky cross looking for her “furever” home. She is a well reserved and mellow girl who enjoys going on walks, living with other dogs, and would like a new work-out partner. If she is the perfect fit for you, visit animalhumanenm.org/.

Animal Humane New Mexico is celebrating National Adopt a Senior Pet Month during the month of November, by adopting a senior pet your “carpet and couch will thank you” and they will fit right into your family.

Like this: Like Loading...