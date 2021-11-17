Computer Tips with The PC Place

“Your one-stop computer shop” The PC Place offers services to make sure your desktop or laptop will last you a long time by routine maintenance and taking care of your electronics.

Stephen Armijo President of The PC Place stopped by New Mexico Living to discuss the benefits of PC check-ups, upgrades, and preventive maintenance for your devices. The options they provide customers are a 48-hour turnaround time and they can fix almost any problem with in-store, telecommunication, or house calls. Right now is a good time to bring in your device to make sure everything will continue to run smoothly and make sure to go in once a year to make it last.

For more information or to schedule your appointment with The PC Place visit, www.pc-place.com/.

