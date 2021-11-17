Find a New Career in Healthcare with Brookline College

Brookline College has two locations in Albuquerque that offer students a place to learn in a real-world healthcare environment with their recently updated simulation labs. Both campuses offer a learning resource center that provides students a place to study, conduct research, and expand their knowledge.

Jamie Smolkee Partnership Development Manager joins New Mexico Living to discuss the resources they offer students and Brookline partnerships. By maintaining these partnerships with skilled nursing facilities and hospitals that assist in the community, students build a relationship to gain a successful career path. They offer many programs that give options for anyone to find the right career fit for them.

To learn more about what Brookline has to offer, visit www.brooklinecollege.edu/locations/albuquerque/.

