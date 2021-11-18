Check your Medicare Plan Before it’s Too Late with Benefits with Apex

With a little over 2 weeks left on open enrollment for Medicare, this is the time to check your plans and make sure they fit all of your needs. Benefits with Apex can give you the guidance you need to make the right decision.

Spencer Porter Owner and Insurance Agent dropped by New Mexico Living to discuss open enrollment, what you need to do, and a career in health insurance. We are about halfway through the enrollment period, December 7 is the last day to make sure your plans are taken by doctors and pharmacies that can work with you. Spencer never charges for appointments, conversations, and other services.

If you are looking for a new career in the insurance industry call Spencer to receive the best knowledge source and learn how to get you on the right path. Visit www.benefitswithapex.com/ to discuss what you need.

