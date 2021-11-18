High Tea and Fashion Extravaganza with Pennies for The Homeless

Over 26-years ago Pennies for The Homeless was started to educate children about the reality of being homeless, they started in Albuquerque Public Schools and it grew from there. After two decades their efforts and outreach have grown.

Dr. Dale Alverson and Carla Aragon from Pennies for The Homeless stopped by New Mexico Living to talk about the biggest event, their efforts, and what they have done for the community. The mission is to raise money from the community to give it to programs all over the state that support the homeless to slowly eliminate the problem.

The 21st annual event High Tea and Fashion Extravaganza is on November 21 a special event to raise money from the community. To learn more about the organization and purchase tickets visit, penniesforthehomeless.org/.

Like this: Like Loading...