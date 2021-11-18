National Smokeout Day | NM Dept of Health Tobacco Use Prevention and Control Program

Today is The Great American Smokeout which encourages smokers to use today to plan to quit smoking or take a break for the day, this can improve lives by eliminating the hard tobacco and nicotine use on the body.

New Mexico Tobacco Use Prevention and Control Program Director Renaldo Wilson stopped by New Mexico Living to discuss the benefits of today, free services and programs, and how to use their services. We all know quitting any nictone product is very difficult it can take up to 11 attempts before you can stop for good, that is what the NM Dept of Health Tobacco Use Prevention and Control Program is here for.

You can receive FREE help from their program that provides you with a variety of sources to help you quit for good and it is all confidential. Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or visit www.quitnownm.com/ for more information.

